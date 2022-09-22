Wow! Check out this unseen audition video of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’s Niti Taylor Bawa

Therefore here in this piece of information, we bring to you an unseen audition video of Niti in which she is narrating her lines in full confidence.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 17:00
MUMBAI: Niti Taylor Bawa is one of the most talented and celebrated actresses in telly town. She made her television debut with Pyaar Ka Bandhan.

The diva rose to fame for her role of Nandini Murthy, in MTV India's, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, opposite Parth Samthaan and has resumed shooting for its season 4.  Her pairing with him is a fan favourite and they ship them as #MaNan.

Moreover, she appeared in the music video, 'Parindey Ka Pagalpan' opposite Siddharth Gupta. She has been part of many shows like Ghulaam, and Ishqbaaz, among others.

She also runs her YouTube channel named: Taylormade Stories!

Now, the actress is all set to amaze her fans with her stint in Colors’ Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 and this will also mark her comeback.

Here we bring to you an unseen audition video of Niti. She is seen in a minimal makeup look and is wearing a pink outfit.

Take a look at the video below!

She is enacting the given scene confidently and we are sure you'll see how talented she has always been!

What are your views on this audition clip of Niti?

Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com


 

