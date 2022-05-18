WOW! Check out what Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame Helly Shah doing as she makes her first appearance in Cannes

MUMBAI: Helly Shah has added another feather to her cap after she got a golden chance to attend the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year for the first time.

We have seen how Hina Khan has been rocking the red carpet for the second time.

She is the first-ever actress to grace the red carpet.

Just like Hina, Helly is also having a gala time at Cannes.

The actress is constantly keeping her fans updated about her latest whereabouts from Cannes.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sirf Tum fame Shalini Kapoor talks about parenting, how she strikes a work-life balance, and more

Take a look:

Helly looks like sunshine in her yellow outfit as she gets clicked by the paparazzi outside the hotel before she heads for the event.

The actress has come a long way in her career with shows like Swaragini, Devanshi, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Zindagi ka Har Rang - Gulaal, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Laal Ishq, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera and many more.

The diehard fans now await Helly's red carpet appearance and what kind of look she has opted for her first visit to Cannes.

Helly is one of the top actresses on the small screens who started her career as a child artist.

The actress has come a long way in her career and proved her mettle in acting with each of her shows.

Helly is all set to make her big-screen debut with the movie Kaya Palat. The movie is directed by Shoaib Nikash Shah.

The year 2022 has been a great one for the actress and she will definitely reach sky high with the way she is achieving something after the other.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Helly Shah to unveil her poster of her debut feature film Kaya Palat at the prestigious Cannes film festival