WOW! Check out what Parineetii's boys are up to in the upcoming track

Rajeev in this position and gets enraged. Neeti walks forward in anger and gives Rajeev a tight slap. 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 14:28
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Parineetii went on floors from the 14th of February. The show looks promising with the gorgeous ladies Anchal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra and the dapper Ankur Verma in lead roles. 

There is a serious twist coming up for which the actors are ready for shooting. However, in this video we see that Ankur Verma aka Rajeev is going for a funny ride with her co-star Ashish Dixit aka Vikram Kakkar which turns the situation into a hilarious one. Take a look at their funny banter in this video. 

Check out the video

1111

Meanwhile in the show we see that Rajeev also tells Neeti about his relationship with Parineet.

Vikram seems to be shocked and angry to see Rajeev in this position and gets enraged. Neeti walks forward in anger and gives Rajeev a tight slap.

What will happen next? 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Anchal Sahu Tanvi Dogra Ekta Kapoor Naagin 6 Ankur Verma Parineeti Vishal Solanki Namrata Kapoor Amit Kapoor Colors tv TellyChakkar
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 14:28

Latest Video