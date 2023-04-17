Wow! Check out what the stars of Kundali Bhagya are up to off-sets of the show

MUMBAI : Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it's always among the top 10 shows when it comes to BARC ratings.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show has taken a leap which ended the character of Shakti Arora. Now, new leads are introduced in the show.

Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad are introduced as the new leads, who joined Shraddha Arya and the rest of the cast of the show.

The audience are loving the new star cast and the new track of the show.

They are liking the 'Tashan' between Paras and Baseer, as both are having a very strong presence in the show.

Although the new cast has just joined the show, they have got along with the entire cast very quickly. They have a lot of fun, which can be seen in the BTS videos shared by the cast on their social media.

Now, we came across a video where one can see how the star cast is seen chilling and having a good time as they went to have dinner together post the shoot.

The entire gang seemed to have had a good time and they shared various photos and videos of each other.

Well, we have seen how Paras and Baseer share many photos and videos, giving glimpses of the bonding between them.

