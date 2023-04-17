Wow! Check out what the stars of Kundali Bhagya are up too offsets of the show

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. One of the reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and bond that the star cast has among them.
Kundali Bhagya

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show has taken a leap which ended the character of Shakti Arora. Now, new leads are introduced in the show.

Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad are introduced as the new leads of the show, who joined Shraddha Arya and the rest of the cast on the show.

The audience are loving the new star cast and the new track of the show.

They are liking the 'Tashan' between Paras and Baseer, as both are having a very strong presence in the show.

Although the new cast has joined the show, they have gotten along with the entire cast very quickly. They have a lot of fun, which can be seen in the BTS videos shared by the cast on their social media.

Now we came across a video where one can see how the star cast is seen chilling and having a good time with each other.

As the star cast had gone to have dinner together post the shoot of the show.

The entire gang seemed to have had a good fun time and shared various photos and videos with each other.

Well, we have seen how Paras and Basser do share many photos and videos and give a glimpse of the bonding of the stars on the show.

Mon, 04/17/2023 - 14:25

