Wow! Check out what went behind #Abhira's epic MJ dance

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

Also read Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: LOVE IS IN THE AIR! Akshara wears western outfit to impress Abhi

In the current track, we saw that Abhimanyu and Akshara are dancing together imitating steps from the legendary Michael Jackson. They both simply slayed the moves. Here is a behind the scene video from the same in which we get to see the efforts that when behind in making it epic as it was on screen.

Check out the video

Also read 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Akshara's music department to shut down, will Abhimanyu be able to save it

In the upcoming episode, we will see that during their meeting Harshvardhan, Mahima and Aanand decide that the music department in the hospital would be shut down. Abhimanyu tells Harshvardhan that he won't let him control Akshara's dreams and ambitions just like he controlled his mother's. They get into an argument and Akshara gives them her decision.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.