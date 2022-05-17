Wow! Check out what went behind #Abhira's epic MJ dance

Harshvardhan, Mahima and Aanand decide that the music department in the hospital would be shut down. Abhimanyu tells Harshvardhan that he won't let him control Akshara's dreams and ambitions just like he controlled his mother's.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 13:09
abhiraa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.  

Also read Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: LOVE IS IN THE AIR! Akshara wears western outfit to impress Abhi

In the current track, we saw that Abhimanyu and Akshara are dancing together imitating steps from the legendary Michael Jackson. They both simply slayed the moves. Here is a behind the scene video from the same in which we get to see the efforts that when behind in making it epic as it was on screen. 

Check out the video    

Also read 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Akshara's music department to shut down, will Abhimanyu be able to save it 

In the upcoming episode, we will see that during their meeting Harshvardhan, Mahima and Aanand decide that the music department in the hospital would be shut down. Abhimanyu tells Harshvardhan that he won't let him control Akshara's dreams and ambitions just like he controlled his mother's. They get into an argument and Akshara gives them her decision. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Tellychakkar.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 13:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shubh Laabh - Aapke Ghar Mein: Finally! Toshniwal family encounters Kavita’s evil face
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
EXCLUSIVE! Ayushmann Khurrana to grace the stage of Colors' Dance Deewane Junior
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun...
Wow! Check out what went behind #Abhira's epic MJ dance
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
Maddam Sir: Whoa! Karishma to handle a terrorist mission in the absence of SHO Haseena Malik
MUMBAI: Viewers of ‘Maddam Sir’ will be treated to some intriguing twists and turns.Earlier we have seen Karishma and...
Anupama : Lovely! Have a look at the BTS pictures from ManNan's wedding
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Oh No! Ranvijay gets away with his lie as Maya comes and sees her with Gungun
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Apart from Mission Cindrella, Akshay Kumar starrer THESE two films are going to have direct OTT releas
Amazing! Apart from Mission Cindrella, Akshay Kumar starrer THESE two films are going to have direct OTT releas
Latest Video