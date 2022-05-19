Wow! Check out what's common between the onscreen brother-sister duo Shivina and Ram in BALH2

Ram and Priya share a passionate hug and this moment is beautiful for them and everything else stops.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly showcasing an intriguing narrative with twists and turns. The current track has left the spectators on the edge of their seats. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are portraying the lead roles of Ram and Priya.   

In the show, we have seen Nakuul and Sneha playing onscreen brother and sister. Their onscreen rapport is very much loved by audiences. There is something common between them. In the picture, they are posing in the same style, which is super amazing take a  look at these amazing pictures. 

Check out the pictures. 


Meanwhile, in the show, Priya finally ends up confessing her love to Ram and tells him how much she loves her. 

Ram and Priya are overwhelmed with this feeling of love. Ram couldn't hold himself back and hugged Priya. 

Ram and Priya share a passionate hug and this moment is beautiful for them and everything else stops. 

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show. 

