Wow! Check out what's cooking between Imlie and Aryaan

Jyoti attacks Imlie and plans to kill her, but Aryan saves her and injures himself. Much to his shock, he gets to know that he is not capable of having a child but Imlie is pregnant.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 16:06
Wow! Check out what's cooking between Imlie and Aryaan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.          

Also read Imlie: OMG! Aryan ousts Imlie

In this video we see that Fahmaan aka Aryan has shared a picture of Aryalie wherein he has scribbled Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer's photo. Fans are in love with their on and off screen bond. Take a look at their funny banter in this video. 

Check out the video

11

Also read  WOW! IMLIE's Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan is quite irritated due to this reason, Check out

Meanwhile in the show we see that Aryan comes to her rescue and takes a stand for her.

Later, Jyoti attacks Imlie and plans to kill her, but Aryan saves her and injures himself.

Much to his shock, he gets to know that he is not capable of having a child but Imlie is pregnant.

As Jyoti provokes him, Aryan doubts Imlie bond Madhav and questions her character, which breaks her.

He warns her to leave. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Imlie Aditya Aryan Malini Sumbul Touqeer Manasvi Vashist Fahmaan Khan Mayuri Deshmukh TellyChakkar Gashmeer Mahajani Ritu Singh Jyoti Gauba
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 16:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow

Top Stories
OMG! When Randeep Hooda landed in trouble for making a joke on a politician
MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda, who was seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan, is one of the most popular...
MUST-READ! Television actors who played DOUBLE ROLES in their shows
MUMBAI: Indian television shows are full of drama and entertainment. The makers leave no stone unturned to make the...
EXCLUSIVE! Satya Tiwari all set to exit Dangal TV's show Rang Jau Tere Rang Mein
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have constantly...
Must read! These TV actresses have played entrepreneurs on screen
MUMBAI: In simple terms, an entrepreneur means a person who starts making money by starting a business or running a...
OMG! Armaan and Diya had a massive fight on the sets of Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, Here's why
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si...
EXCLUSIVE! Seeking inspiration from Bollywood movies maintains the freshness of the show and keeps the monotony away: Yeh Hai Chahatein actress Sargun Kaur Luthra
MUMBAI : Sargun Kaur Luthra is an integral part of Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein.(Also Read:...
Recent Stories
OMG! When Randeep Hooda landed in trouble for making a joke on a politician
OMG! When Randeep Hooda landed in trouble for making a joke on a politician
Latest Video