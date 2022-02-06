Wow! Check out what's cooking between Imlie and Aryaan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.

In this video we see that Fahmaan aka Aryan has shared a picture of Aryalie wherein he has scribbled Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer's photo. Fans are in love with their on and off screen bond. Take a look at their funny banter in this video.

Meanwhile in the show we see that Aryan comes to her rescue and takes a stand for her.

Later, Jyoti attacks Imlie and plans to kill her, but Aryan saves her and injures himself.

Much to his shock, he gets to know that he is not capable of having a child but Imlie is pregnant.

As Jyoti provokes him, Aryan doubts Imlie bond Madhav and questions her character, which breaks her.

He warns her to leave.

