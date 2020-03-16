Wow! Check out what's exciting happening on the sets of GHKKPM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

In this video, we see that the cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast is playing dumb charades on the sets. This is one of the most exciting things the entire girl gang enjoys doing on the sets. Take a look at the video to see if you too can guess the movie, and let us know in the comments below.

Check out the video

Meanwhile, in the show, Sai is all set to get shocked when she can feel the earthquake with Jagtap's return.

How is Sai going to handle both Jagtap and Malhar in her 24-hour duty?

It would be highly interesting to see what happens next on the show.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

