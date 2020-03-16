WOW! Check out where Erica Fernandes is planning to celebrate her birthday

Erica has also acted in south Indian films Ninnindale and Galipatam. She also made her Bollywood debut with Babloo Happy Hai.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 18:28
WOW! Check out where Erica Fernandes is planning to celebrate her birthday

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Erica Fernandes has made a name in the entertainment industry. The actress rose to fame by debuting in the television serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Her characters like Dr Sonakshi Bose Dixit and Prerna Sharma Basu in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay respectively are still ruling the hearts of the audience.  

Also read Amazing! Erica Fernandes gets a pleasant surprise from Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars

Recently, the actress got a pleasant surprise from the  Kasautii Zindagii Kay costar Shubhaavi and Sonya Aayodhya as they celebrated her advanced birthday celebration though her birthday is on May 7th. Likewise, the actress was recently spotted at the airport wherein she was papped by shutterbugs. Similarly, she drooped a stunning picture at Jumeirah Lake Towers. Looks like she is all set to celebrate her birthday in Dubai. Take a look at her picture

Fans are super excited to see how the actress is going to celebrate her birthday and also what will be her upcoming project of the actress. 

Also read  WOW! Erica Fernandes shows us how to beat the heat in beautiful bun styles

Erica has also acted in south Indian films Ninnindale and Galipatam. She also made her Bollywood debut with Babloo Happy Hai. On social media, the actress has a substantial fan base. The diva is always up to experiment with different types of fashion style and she keep posting her amazing pictures on social media. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Erica Fernandes Babloo Happy Hai Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Sony TV Parth Samthaan Prerna Sharma Star Plus Dr Sonakshi Bose TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 18:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Swaran Ghar: What! Swaran fed up of everyday drama, tells Ajit to leave the house
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
Interesting! Take a look at never avatar of Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa, DEET INSIDE
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on...
Exclusive! I do not eat at night: Sirf Tum's Puneett Chouksey aka Anshul Oberoi
MUMBAI: Colors' popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling a million hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns...
Nima Denzongpa: Lovely! Nima sings lullaby to Krish, Virat gets to know more about Nima
MUMBAI: In the show, Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim, falls in love with a Marathi guy and moves to another state to...
Exclusive! "There was a time when I have reuected Khan led film and Kumar led film because my aspirations were different" Kangana Ranaut
MUMBAI: Movie Dhaakad which has Kangana Ranaut in the leading role along with actors Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta is the...
Exclusive! "Ajay Devgn is saying that Hindi is our national language and he is right" Kangana Ranaut
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Dhaakad which has Kangana Ranaut in the leading role is no doubt one of the much awaited movies...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! "There was a time when I have reuected Khan led film and Kumar led film because my aspirations were different" Kangan
Exclusive! "There was a time when I have reuected Khan led film and Kumar led film because my aspirations were different" Kangana Ranaut
Latest Video