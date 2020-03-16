WOW! Check out where Erica Fernandes is planning to celebrate her birthday

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Erica Fernandes has made a name in the entertainment industry. The actress rose to fame by debuting in the television serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Her characters like Dr Sonakshi Bose Dixit and Prerna Sharma Basu in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay respectively are still ruling the hearts of the audience.

Recently, the actress got a pleasant surprise from the Kasautii Zindagii Kay costar Shubhaavi and Sonya Aayodhya as they celebrated her advanced birthday celebration though her birthday is on May 7th. Likewise, the actress was recently spotted at the airport wherein she was papped by shutterbugs. Similarly, she drooped a stunning picture at Jumeirah Lake Towers. Looks like she is all set to celebrate her birthday in Dubai. Take a look at her picture

Fans are super excited to see how the actress is going to celebrate her birthday and also what will be her upcoming project of the actress.

Erica has also acted in south Indian films Ninnindale and Galipatam. She also made her Bollywood debut with Babloo Happy Hai. On social media, the actress has a substantial fan base. The diva is always up to experiment with different types of fashion style and she keep posting her amazing pictures on social media.

