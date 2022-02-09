Wow! Check out who is the most eye-candy character from Anupamaa!

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Gaurav Khanna who plays the character of Anuj Kapadia in the show is the most loved character. Likewise, Ashish Mehrotra who plays the character of Paritosh Shah has shot an impromptu video with Gaurav. Wherein his witty reply is just unmissable.

Fans are in love with the on-screen chemistry of Anupama and Anuj. Moreover, they also want them to live a happy life together.

While in the show, we have seen how Anuj gives everything back to Malvika which shocks Anupama and she doesn't know how to react and is left stumped. On the other hand, Muku feels guilty that Anuj and Anupama have given her everything and that she can’t leave her brother on the roads, and that she would give everything back to her but then Vanraj stops her.

