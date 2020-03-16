WOW! Check out who wins the singing challenge between these Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 13:11
WOW! Check out who wins the singing challenge between these costars in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh. They are playing the characters of Virat and Sai while Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

In this video, we see that Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt aka Pakhi and Vishavpreet Kaur aka Vaishali are up for a singing challenge in which they both are simply slaying it. Fans are loving their off-screen banter. Take a look at this amazing video. 

Meanwhile, in the show, we will see that Virat will agree with Sai and let her go find Geeta.

Sai will leave for Geeta's place, and as she is about to reach, Paakhi's goons will follow her.

They will first try to steal her purse and later when Sai will try to defend herself, one of the goons will hit Sai with a wooden stick.

Sai will fall unconscious and lie in a pool of blood as her head starts bleeding.

Virat will try to connect with Sai but her phone will not be reachable. Bhavani will once again tell Virat to consider Paakhi's option.

Virat is in a big dilemma to take such a big step in Sai's absence.

Latest Video