It looks like a new talent has emerged on the sets of the show and you can’t miss out on the glimpse.

WOW! Check out Yeh Hai Chahtein fame Abrar Qazi’s undiscovered talent

MUMBAI : Yeh Hai Chahtein is being immensely loved by the audience and is always amongst the top shows. The plot is getting great attention and the fans love the performances.


The fans love to watch their favourite actors on-screen as well as off-screen. The cast members also never fail to share glimpses from the set and the fun they have.


Recently, Abrar Qazi aka Rudraksh took to Instagram and shared a video wherein he can be seen playing the violin on the sets of the show. He is playing the music of Sharukh Khan’s famous Mohobattein background tune.

 
Check out the video here:

It looks like a new talent has emerged on the sets of the show and we can also hear someone say Shahrukh in the background.


The track is taking interesting turns and the audience can’t wait to see what happens next.


