Wow! Check the new avatar of Kanwar aka Shiva in Pandya Store

He is shattered that his own brothers are doubting him and he breaksdown.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 22:04
Wow! Check the new avatar of Kanwar aka Shiva in Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read Pandya Store: OMG! Gautam SLAPS Dev for THIS reason

As we have seen the current track revolves around Pandya Store burning down to ashes and the Pandya Brothers left shattered. The upcoming track is going to be exciting also here is the new avatar of Shiva aka Kanwar in the show.

Check out the picture 

Also read Pandya Store: Disheartening! Dev breaks into tears as his own brothers accuse him of ruining the Pandya Store

Meanwhile in the show, Dev is left shocked and he doesn't know how to handle this and here everything is ruined. He is shattered that his own brothers are doubting him and he breaks into tears.

It seems that there is no homecoming for Dev, and Rishita, Gautam, Shiva take charge to rebuild it themselves.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Pandya Store Gautam Dhara Shiva Raavi Rishita Dev Shiny Doshi Kinshuk Mahajan Kunwar Dhillon Alice Kaushik TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 22:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Kangana Ranaut becomes the first Indian to buy Mercedes Maybach S680 at a stupendous price of 5 crores
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Dhaakad and we are sure to witness the Bollywood queen’s...
Shocking! Ranbir and Shraddha starrer movie lands in trouble again
MUMBAI: Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor once again landed in some trouble over...
Exclusive! Sohit Vijay Soni joins the cast of Maddam Sir
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television and one of your favourite...
Wow! Check the new avatar of Kanwar aka Shiva in Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Exclusive! Urmila Sharma to soon enter ‘Nath: Zevar ya Zanjeer’ on Dangal Tv
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. A lot of new entries and...
Omg! Meet the 'aam chor' from Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Kangana Ranaut becomes the first Indian to buy Mercedes Maybach S680 at a stupendous price of 5 crores.
Amazing! Kangana Ranaut becomes the first Indian to buy Mercedes Maybach S680 at a stupendous price of 5 crores
Latest Video