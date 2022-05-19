Wow! Check the new avatar of Kanwar aka Shiva in Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

As we have seen the current track revolves around Pandya Store burning down to ashes and the Pandya Brothers left shattered. The upcoming track is going to be exciting also here is the new avatar of Shiva aka Kanwar in the show.

Check out the picture

Meanwhile in the show, Dev is left shocked and he doesn't know how to handle this and here everything is ruined. He is shattered that his own brothers are doubting him and he breaks into tears.

It seems that there is no homecoming for Dev, and Rishita, Gautam, Shiva take charge to rebuild it themselves.

