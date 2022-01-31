WOW: Checkout the MOST POPULAR TV celebrities who have been a part of television’s longest running TV show – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completes 13 years of successful run and continuing.

Over the years, celebs like Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan became household name. Here’s looking at all the actors, who were once a part of the show and earned fans’ love.

First up, the show can’t be mentioned without taking Hina Khan’s name. It is with this show that the world got introduced to her. Today (January 12), even Hina is celebrating 13 years of her glorious career. After popular iconic and ideal on-screen bahus like Tulsi, Parvati, Kumkum, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gave birth to Akshara, which was played Hina. She was a part of the show for 7 years – 2009 to 2016.

After Akshara, Naira took over the baton of the ideal daughter and daughter-in-law. Shivangi Joshi earned immense popularity with her role as Naira.

Mohsin Khan played the male protagonist – Kartik Goenka. Kartik and Naira were one of the most loved jodis on Indian TV. Fans would trend them on social media almost on all major moments in the show and fondly address them as #Kaira.

Mohena Kumari Singh is known for playing Keerti in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Having done many shows previously, with this show, Mohena gained more popularity with this show.

Do you remember Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra’s brief stint in the show? The actor made a dashing entry as Ranveer and played Sirat’s (Shivangi) husband. In his brief role, Karan made quiet an impressive mark in everyone’s heart.

Rohan Mehra also gained instant recognition and popularity with his role as Naksh in the show.

