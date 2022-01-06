Wow! Checkout what's exciting happening on the sets of Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

Also read Pandya Store: Emotional! Teary Rishita hugs Dhara, while evil Kamini plots new game to ruin their relation

In this video we see that Akshay Kharodia along with his costar Kinshuk Mahajan is sharing some exciting insights from the new location that they are shooting for the upcoming track. Take a look at the video to see what they both are up to.

Check out the video

Also read Wow! Pandya Store's cast is having a gala time, Check out who all were invited!

Meanwhile in the show, Dhara and Rishita unite in love but Kamini is not ready to see the same and hence she plots the next twist to ruin Dhara's image in front of Rishita as Kamini is not going to let Rishita and Dev return back to Pandya House.

It would be highly interesting to see what happens next on the show.

Stay tuned and keep reading tellychakkar.com for more updates on Star Plus’ Pandya Store.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.