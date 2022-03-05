Wow! Chhavi Mittal works from her hospital bed after breast cancer surgery

MUMBAI: Chhavi Mittal is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. With her work, she has carved a path for herself in the entertainment industry.

Taking to social media, the actress has shared a video in which she was seen working from the hospital days after her breast cancer surgery. She was discharged from the hospital on Sunday. She took to Instagram on Monday to post a clip in which she was seen in a patient's gown sitting on her bed. The actor had a laptop perched on her lap. She was having her meal as she had her earphones on.

The actress, who has been part of various serials, also had her soft toy, which she held close to her while working. The actor was seen engrossed in work. As the video came to an end, Chhavi looked up and smiled at the camera for a brief moment before resuming her work. At the backdrop of the video, Firdous' voice said, "Do not compromise your mental peace for anything or anyone. Do what brings you peace because peace is precious, peace is love." Sharing the video, Chhavi captioned, "This is my space. Working takes my mind off things, as does my workout. Can’t work out right now, but who’s to stop me from working! #recovering_________#onedayatatime #onestepatatime #postop #breastcancersurgery."

As soon as she shared the post, fans started showering her with love. A person wrote, "Lady boss." "You are looking so gorgeous more than ever," said a fan. "Get well soon mam... You are a Rock star.. my best wishes to you," commented another fan. "Kudos! You’ve taken every stone with a broad smile, making us all really believe in ourselves and our strength to overcome anything & everything! Thank you for being the inspiration!! Get well soon .. lots of love, laughter & health to you and yours," said another person.

