Wow! Comedian Krushna Abhishek’s sister Arti Singh to tie the knot with her boyfriend in April

MUMBAI: Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek’s sister, actor Arti Singh is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend this year. “Arti wants to get married in the coming months. She is looking at two months, both April and May, in whichever month she will get the venue of her choice,” the source reveals.

“She is hunting for venues for the wedding festivities in Mumbai and doesn’t want a destination wedding. She has Dragonfly (Mumbai) in mind but it all depends on availability if it will get finalised for the festivities or not,” the insider adds.

We also learnt that she wants to have a grand big fat Indian wedding and doesn’t want to leave her many industry friends and family out of the circle. “Arti will have all the functions, including a bachelorette party very close to the wedding. The Punjabi festivities of haldi, mehndi and the main pheras will all take place at one venue in the city. The wedding guest list will include everyone from her uncle-actor Govinda to Salman Khan, Siddharth Shukla’s family, Shehnaaz Gill, and many other friends from the industry,” the source tells us.

“She has been dating her boyfriend for more than a year now. The two are very much in love and sure about having a future together.”

Credits - Hindustan Times