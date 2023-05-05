Wow! Daisy Shah to be a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 16:37
Daisy Shah

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Also Read- Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Archana Gautam shares the new logo of the upcoming season

Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Arjit Taneja, Soundous Moufakir, Archana Gautam, Nyrra Banerjee, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy and Aishwarya Sharma are a few confirmed contestants for the upcoming season.

Now, as per a news portal, Daisy Shah has been confirmed as the next contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. A source close to the development said, “We had been in talks with Daisy for quite some time and the contract was signed recently. Every year, we try to put together a mix of celebrities from different domains. This season, we have names from Bollywood, music, reality shows, and daily soaps. The team will be leaving for South Africa in the second week of May.”

An official announcement about Daisy Shah’s participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi is still awaited.

Also Read-Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show to take place, scroll down to know

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-fimibeat

    


 

Anjum Fakih Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Shraddha Arya Paras Kalnwat Baseer Ali Sana Sayyad Shakti Anand Kundali Bhagya Manit Joura Ekta Kapoor anjoom fakih Preeta Disha Jain Balaji Kundali Leap Kundali Bhagya Promo latest entertainment news
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 16:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia & Chiranjeevi Start Shooting The Next Schedule In Kolkata!
MUMBAI : Tamannaah Bhatia is having a busy 2023 as she is busy swiping between her projects. After wrapping up a...
CUTE! Burak Deniz is vibing on Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s song from Andaz Apna Apna; netizens say, “Even if he is not understanding anything still the way he is enjoying”
MUMBAI : Turkish actor Burak Deniz is in India to attend the FICCI Frame 2023. He was recently spotted at the event...
Fantastic! From Aishwarya Sharma to Niharika Chouksey, these actresses got a superb break after they quit their previous shows
MUMBAI : Television as a medium is ever changing. While the show’s makers keep introducing new twists and turns in the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Manjiri announces the truth in front of the Goenkas
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Must Read! Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer drops on weekdays, Salman Khan starrer disappoints
MUMBAI : Ponniyin Selvan 2 took a bumper opening at the box office and collected Rs. 80.50 crore in its first weekend,...
Wow! Daisy Shah to be a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia
Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia & Chiranjeevi Start Shooting The Next Schedule In Kolkata!
Latest Video
Related Stories
NITI
MUST READ! After Niti Taylor hinted at Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 going OFF-AIR, This actress too bids GOODBYE to the show?
eh Hai Chahatein’s Swarna Pandey to enter Zee
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Swarna Pandey to enter Zee TV’s Meet!
Aman Maheshwari
Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 fame Aman Maheshwari to enter Star Plus’s Anupama?
Exclusive! Did Sumbul Touqeer Khan re-purpose her outfit? Here’s what we know!
Exclusive! Did Sumbul Touqeer Khan re-purpose her outfit? Here’s what we know!
Niti Taylor
OMG! Niti Taylor confirms that Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 is going OFF-AIR! Details Inside!
Shalin Bhanot gets injured on the sets of Bekaaboo
Oh NO! Shalin Bhanot gets injured on the sets of Bekaaboo! Watch the Video