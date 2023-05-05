Wow! Daisy Shah to be a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Also Read- Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Archana Gautam shares the new logo of the upcoming season

Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Arjit Taneja, Soundous Moufakir, Archana Gautam, Nyrra Banerjee, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy and Aishwarya Sharma are a few confirmed contestants for the upcoming season.

Now, as per a news portal, Daisy Shah has been confirmed as the next contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. A source close to the development said, “We had been in talks with Daisy for quite some time and the contract was signed recently. Every year, we try to put together a mix of celebrities from different domains. This season, we have names from Bollywood, music, reality shows, and daily soaps. The team will be leaving for South Africa in the second week of May.”

An official announcement about Daisy Shah’s participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi is still awaited.

Also Read-Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show to take place, scroll down to know

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-fimibeat



