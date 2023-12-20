Wow: Dalljiet Kaur is excited to meet her parents in India post settling down in Kenya with her husband Nikhil Patel!

Now, seems like Dalljiet will be visiting India to meet her parents as she took to her social media handle to share some cute moments with them.
MUMBAI : Dalljiet Kaur is one actress who has been quite loved for her stint on television.

She recently got engaged with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel.

(Also Read: Really! Newly married Dalljiet Kaur gets brutally trolled for her wedding look, Netizens say "Makeup and dressing sense nill"

The two met at a friend’s party in Dubai. While she spoke about her son Jaydon, he shared about his two daughters Aariyana and Aanika just like two parents talking about their kids. However, as they got to know each other, they came closer and finally got hitched. After the lavish wedding festivities and their romantic honeymoon to Bangkok, Thailand, the couple went back to Nairobi, Kenya where they live.  

Now, seems like Dalljiet will be visiting India to meet her parents as she took to her social media handle to share some cute moments with them. She took to social media to share a post too which read: ‘Missing u. Can’t wait to see u soon and hug u tight. Miss u daddy mommy daduuuuuuz’.

Take a look:

 

 

The couple keeps sharing mushy pictures and videos of each other and while some love them, others are trolling them for it. Recently, Dalljiet shared a video where the couple are seen kissing on what seems to be the balcony of their home.

Dalljiet was seen in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Main Kya Naam Doon, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Bigg Boss 13, and more.

(Also Read: Must Read! From Dalljiet Kaur to Ronit Roy, actors, and actresses with kids who found love a second time! Details Inside!

