Wow! Dharampatnii fame actress Kritika Singh Yadav sheds light on the early conclusion of the show just after a 10-month run

The program explores the lives of two people from very different social backgrounds who are unavoidably brought together by fate. Kritika Singh Yadav spoke candidly about her feelings on the unexpected show's ending and the close relationship she has with co-star Fahmaan Khan in an interview with a reputable media site.
MUMBAI :Due to its captivating plot, the Hindi soap opera ‘Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatnii,’ with Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav in the key roles, has amassed a devoted following. The program explores the lives of two people from very different social backgrounds who are unavoidably brought together by fate. Kritika Singh Yadav spoke candidly about her feelings on the unexpected show's ending and the close relationship she has with co-star Fahmaan Khan in an interview with a reputable media site.

Kritika Singh Yadav, an actress who most recently appeared in the television program 'Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii,' talked about the show's conclusion following a 10-month run. Despite being relatively new in the entertainment world, she acknowledged her initial happiness about getting the lead actress part. Given the multiple difficulties Kritika faced while working on the project, she viewed the experience as a worthwhile learning opportunity.

Kritika was disappointed that the show ended so quickly since she thought it might have gone on for a longer time. She acknowledged that transitions are a normal part of the business and highlighted that nobody could be held responsible for the performance of the program. Following the finale of the show, she has already started applying for new roles in the South Korean film industry as well as on TV series and OTT platforms.

Kritika applauded her co-star, describing him as a warm and approachable person, and spoke fondly of their on-screen chemistry. She said how much her family admired Fahmaan because they enjoyed his earlier show, Imlie. Kritika remarked that working with Fahmaan was a relaxing experience and that he gave her helpful assistance and direction to improve her acting abilities. Both of them enjoyed working together on the program, and viewers gave it favorable reviews.

