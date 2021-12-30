WOW: Dharmendra to join host Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: We already know, Salman Khan and Dharmendra share a very strong bond and the two are very fond of each other.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Ace of Space Season 1 contestant Chetna Pande and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra support Pratik Sehajpal after Tejasswi Prakash's accusation.)

While, Dharmendra considers Salman as his third son after Sunny and Bobby Deol, Salman too calls Dharamji his fitness inspiration. This week we will see the He-man of Bollywood Dharmendra joining host Salman Khan on the show. Sources close to the show informed us that the yesteryear superstar will be seen on the show as a special guest. He will shoot the episode today (December 30). Salman Khan will be shooting for the weekend ka vaar episode a day in advance. Usually, the Dabangg star shoots for WKV episodes on Friday, but considering the New Year's eve, Salman Khan will be shooting the episode early.

For the uninitiated, this is not the first time Dharamji is visiting Bigg Boss, he made an appearance on Bigg Boss 14 finale night also.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh to be exposed on Weekend Ka Vaar; the businessman is married and has a kid)

CREDIT: TOI