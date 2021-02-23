Wow! Did you know? Rupali Ganguly's brother Vijay is a part of the film industry

MUMBAI: Like sister, like brother!

Well, we all know how talented Rupali Ganguly is. There is no doubt that she is an institute in herself. Rupali is one of the actresses on Indian television who has been choosy about work, but her projects have been impactful. She has played varied roles, but people still remember her for her character as Monisha from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and now, as Anupamaa.

However, did you know that Rupali Ganguly’s brother Vijay Ganguly is equally talented and is doing extremely well in the Bollywood industry?

Not many know that Vijay is a choreographer and director who has showcased his talent in many Bollywood films. Vijay is a dance instructor with Shamak Davar and has choreographed for films like Jagga Jasoos, Tumhari Sullu, Stree, Andhadun, Baddhai Ho, Kesari, Super 30, and more.

Take a look at these lovely pictures of the sister-brother duo!