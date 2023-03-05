WOW! Did you know that Sony TV’s Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’s Prerna Wanvari and Gayatri Gauri are actually Real-life mother and daughter? Here’s are the details!

The show follows the journeys of Damayanti, the principled traditionalist matriarch of the royal Barot family based in Ranak and Surilii, a vibrant and modern-thinking young girl.
Prerna Wanvari

MUMBAI : Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each inspirational in their respective worlds, Sony Entertainment Television brings viewers a captivating story with ‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’. 

The show follows the journeys of Damayanti, the principled traditionalist matriarch of the royal Barot family based in Ranak and Surilii, a vibrant and modern-thinking young girl.

The show has a wonderful ensemble cast and actress Prerna Wanvari plays the role of Swatilekha in the show. So, rarely does it happen that actors get to act with their friends let alone family.

So it becomes very special when we see a wonderful real mother-daughter duo play the role of reel mother-daughter on screen.

Something similar happened with Prerna Wanvari and Gayatri Gauri, both wonderful actors who play the role of Reel mother-daughter Swatilekha and Madhu-malti in the show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, Prerna even took to Instagram to share a video with a sweet message. Check It out:

In a recent conversation with TellyChakkar, Prerna had spoken about playing different roles, she said: “ As an artist you want to do everything and you like doing everything, currently, the show that I am doing, Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, I get to do everything in that show because my character is so layered, but I love doing an action”. 

Are you excited to see this duo on screen? 

