WOW! Did you know? THESE comedians own EXPENSIVE CARS

MUMBAI: The team of comedy shows leaves no stone unturned to tickle the funny bone of the audience. Such shows are one of the most beautiful sources of entertainment.

ALSO READ: WOW! Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy buy a luxury car with THIS on the number plate; SEE PICS

There is no doubt that along with daily soaps, comedy shows are also doing well, and several popular comedians have a fancy lifestyle and own luxury wheels. Take a look at some of them.

Kapil Sharma: One of the most successful comedians on television owns Mercedes Benz S-350 limited edition and Range Rover Evoque. In addition, he also reportedly possesses a Volvo XC90, a DC vanity van, and also a Royal Enfield Bullet 500.

Bharti Singh: She is a popular name on small screen. The comedian has done several shows including The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Nights Bachao, Khatra Khatra Khatra among several others, owns a black Mercedes and an Audi Q5.

Sunil Grover: The comedian-actor, who has done popular characters such as Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati in Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, own a white BMW 5 series car.

Maniesh Paul: The popular host of television Maniesh Paul reportedly owns an Audi Q5. He is currently running his podcast and was last seen on television as a host in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020.

Krushna Abhishek: The comedian has been a part of showbiz and several shows like Comedy Classes, Funhit Mein Jaari, and The Drama Company. He owns Mercedes Benz CLA 200, Audi Q5 and Audi 3 Cabriolet cars.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Must Read! THESE young TV stars are proud owners of LAVISH properties like houses and luxury cars, Check them out

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA