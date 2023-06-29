WOW! Did you know that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopda's sister Harsha Chopda is also an actress?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 12:50
MUMBAI: Harshad Chopda has become a household name for his character Abhimanyu Birla in Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

The actor is paired opposite Pranali Rathod who plays the character of Akshara in the drama series. 

Harshad and Pranali's on-screen jodi have become a huge hit. 

We all know that Harshad enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

He often shares pictures with his family and friends. 

The actor is a complete family man and has shared several pictures with his father and sister. 

Not many are aware that Harshad's sister Harsha Chopda is also an actress.

She enjoys a great fanbase on Instagram and she is one diva. 

Take a look:

Well, Harsha is definitely stunning in every way just like her brother. 

She has a great sense of style and her pictures prove it. 

Another interesting fact about Harshad and his family is that they have a tradition of twinning during Diwali. 

Harsha has shared several pictures where we can see Harshad and his father wearing the same type of clothes during Diwali.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

