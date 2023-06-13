Wow! Dipika Chikhlia of Ramayan fame shares a romantic picture of her Europe honeymoon with hubby Hemant Topiwala

Now, Dipika, who has always been a very private person, has now shared a throwback picture of her honeymoon in Europe with hubby Hemant Topiwala.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 15:52
hubby Hemant Topiwala

MUMBAI : Dipika Chikhlia has been part of many Tv shows but none gave her the popularity and fame like she got in the mythological show Ramayan. She played the role of Sita in the show and till today people identify her real persona to be that of Goddess Sita, such is the power of Television.

Now, Dipika, who has always been a very private person, has now shared a throwback picture of her honeymoon in Europe with hubby Hemant Topiwala. The two seem to be sitting on a wooden ledge with the backdrop of breathtaking snowclad mountains. Sharing the picture Dipika wrote, “This is a picture from my holiday after the wedding (honeymoon), we had taken a trip to Switzerland... He had asked me were you want to travel after the wedding, I did not take even a minute to tell him... it’s Switzerland. I always thought and felt it’s land of dreams coming true ...I knew I wanted snow.”

Take a look;

Dipika is married to Hemant Topiwala, who is the owner of the famous Shingar Bindi and Tips and Toes Cosmetics.

