WOW! Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim turn Producers, Launch 'QALB Productions'! Details Inside!

MUMBAI: Actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim met on the sets of 'Sasural Simar Ka ' where they were co-stars for many years, the couple got married in 2018.

ALSO READ: Ohh No! Aladdin fame Siddharth Nigam contracted with Dengue, requesting fans to wish him a speedy recovery!

And even though Dipika and Shoaib have stayed away from Television acting but have been very active on their Youtube channel, and regularly upload Vlogs.

Now, the actors have taken a way beyond and turned producers, they have launched a Production company by the name of 'QALB Productions', they launched the company today and have been getting a lot congratulatory messages, and well wishes from the fans.

Take a look at the post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZCBhILrr2U/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

It's not confirmed as to what kind of content they will produce, but fans are really excited. And Dipika and Shoaib took to their youtube channel to announce this big news.

Kakar started her career as an Air Hostess for three years in Mumbai. Then, she made her television debut in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi where she played Lakshmi.

For More Enteratinment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Lesser-known facts! ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Mandar Chandwadkar opens up about his onscreen chemistry with Sonalika Joshi, deets inside