Wow! Dipika Kakar shares about her favourite time of the day, and it's quite adorable, take a look

MUMBAI: A few months ago, one of the most popular couples in the television industry, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim gave birth to a baby boy.

Also read - Must Read! Here’s looking at Dipika Kakar’s journey from pregnancy to recently embracing motherhood

Although there were initial complications as the baby was pre-maturely born, everything worked out and the baby along with the mom returned home after spending some days at the hospital.

Their arrival has brought immense joy to the family. The couple is actively sharing with their fans how their lives have changed for good with the arrival of the little one.

Today, a few hours back, Dipika Kakar shared an adorable post of hubby Shoaib Ibrahim with their little one on her Instagram story.

The clip shows Ruhaan lying in his daddy's chest. Wearing a pink baba suit, the tiny one looks cute lying on his chest. Shoaib held him carefully with one hand, and he is seen patting on Ruhaan's back with the other hand.

Uploading the photo, Dipika wrote, "My favorite part of the day, when Ruhaan is in Papa's warmth." The two are seen on the bed as Dipika clicked them. She also uploaded the track, Sukoon Mila in the background.

Dipika Kakar recently celebrated her birthday with her family members. This was her first birthday after baby Ruhaan's arrival, and her family members made it special for her in every way.

Shoaib showered her with expensive gifts from a week before her birthday. On the other hand, Ruhaana arrived exactly a day after his daddy Shoaib Ibrahim's birthday celebration.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. Both of them were seen in pivotal roles in the show. The lovebirds then tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in an intimate ceremony in Bhopal.

Also read - What! Dipika Kakar reveals how she and hubby Shoaib Ibrahim had gone through a huge financial crisis, says “Bahut bura phase dekha hai”

On January 22, 2023, the pair announced the news of their pregnancy by sharing pictures on their social media handle wherein they were seen wearing mom-to-be and dad-to-be white caps. And finally, on June 21, Dipika gave birth to little Ruhaan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla



