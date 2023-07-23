Wow! Dipika Kakar shares a health update after the birth of a her new born baby; reveals her diet, ways to prevent complications post pregnancy and more

MUMBAI :Popular celebrity couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are on cloud nine since they embraced parenthood on June 21. For the uninformed, Dipika had an emergency C-section delivery and their baby boy was in NICU for a few weeks.

The couple welcomed their baby boy home a few days ago. On July 15, Shoaib and Dipika named their new baby boy Ruhaan and gave a glimpse of their celebration. Now, Dipika has shared a new vlog sharing her health update after embracing motherhood.

In her latest vlog, new mom Dipika Kakar shared an update on her health after giving birth to her baby. The vlog begins with Dipika and her family getting ready for their baby's name-reveal celebration.

She mentioned that she's been taking good care of herself while breastfeeding, as it's crucial to have strength during this time. Dipika added that the pain is very negligible as few days have passed. She feels a slight sensitivity on her stomach's skin and also on the uterus's skin as the uterus is again contracting to its original size. There's little sensitivity on the scars as the stitches are healing. But there is no pain at all, she says.

The Sasural Simar Ka actress showed a belt she was wearing around her waist. Dipika explained that the doctor advised her to wear it and she started using it 7-8 days after delivering while she was still in the hospital. The belt is wire-free and simply wraps around the waist. She has been told to take it off only during meals and sleep. Normally, women who have a natural delivery start using this belt right after giving birth. However, for those who had a C-section, she requests them to wear it as soon as their doctor approves. Her doctor told her that it is very important to keep the stomach supported. Although weight naturally reduces over time, if the stomach hangs down, it becomes more challenging to tone it again.

The Bigg Boss 12 winner also mentioned that the doctor advised her to start walking again, so she walks for half an hour daily, at home. The doctor suggested increasing her walking time, so she plans to use the treadmill too. The doctor recommended drinking 'ajwain water' to prevent any problems for her and the baby. So, she is following that advice and is including dry fruits and oats in her diet as well. Dipika then shared how she has been adjusting her schedule based on her newborn baby's sleep pattern.

On the professional front, Dipika is enjoying her pregnancy and career break, though the actress is pretty active on her YouTube channel.

