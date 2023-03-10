Wow! Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim give a glimpse of their new home ‘Shoaika House’, “Our wish is finally fulfilled”

MUMBAI: Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple welcomed their baby boy on 21st June, who was born prematurely.

Dipika and Shoaib who are clearly enjoying their new phase of parenthood are on cloud 9 as they have moved into their new home and given fans a glimpse of it. The duo have tastefully decorated their house which is extremely special for them. He has taken a picture with the carpenters who have fulfilled their wishes in making their dream home come alive. Shoaib elaborated on it and said, “Our house was all complete, just the trophy rack was left and now it is finally done. We have kept it in gold to add to the living room's theme. There are few decor items left to add to the trophies rack, while both Dipika and my trophies are shining in the rack already.”

Shoaib further added, “This is our dream house and it is finally ready, we used to always wish for a huge home with some amazing interiors. Our wish is finally fulfilled. Then it was time to make the nameplate. Whenever this house was done we had thought that we would name this home the name that the fans, friends and everyone who has been on our journey with us gave us this name 'Shoaika' so we decided that our dream home would be 'Shoaika House'.”

Dipika shared, “This house and everything that we have, is all because of both of our hard work, a long journey with our professions, a lot of our emotions, patience, and hard work adds up to this beautiful reality. All this is possible because of your love and blessings. This house was possible after a long journey.”

Shoaib added, “I have always said that we are because of you all. You all showered so much love since the beginning. This bond began in 2009 with Dipi and my first show. You guys have been there when we began to know each other, accept each other and officially announce our relationship and now we have Ruhaan. It has been a 13-14 years long journey and you guys have always been there.”

Dipika and Shoaib will give a tour of their lavish home as soon as it is completely ready, and we can't wait!

