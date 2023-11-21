Wow! Dipika Kakkar reveals what special thing Shoaib Ibrahim does when he has a holiday; read to know more

Shoaib Ibrahim these days is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 11 and in his first - two performance he has got good comments from the judges. His better half Dipika Kakkar took on to social media and revealed what he does on his holiday.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 21:14
Dipika

MUMBAI: Television sensation Shoaib Ibrahim, renowned for his roles in popular serials like Sasural Simar Ka and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, is currently making waves on Star Bharat's show Ajooni and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 11, where he's teamed up with the dynamic Shiv Thakre, a recent sensation from Bigg Boss.

Amidst the hectic shooting schedules, Shoaib ensures to unwind during his breaks and shares delightful moments with his son Ruhaan when he heads home for a holiday. His wife and co-star from Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika Kakar, took to Instagram to offer fans a glimpse into these heartwarming family moments. 

Also Read: Must Read! Shiv Thakare and Shoaib Ibrahim speak about their bond on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and share their excitement of learning new dance forms

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who tied the knot on February 22, 2023, welcomed their bundle of joy, Ruhaan, earlier this year. Notably, Dipika herself had participated in the eighth season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in 2015. 

The Instagram story shared by Dipika not only gives fans a peek into the personal life of this beloved couple but also reflects the charming side of Shoaib as a doting father. As viewers eagerly await his upcoming performances on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Shoaib's multifaceted talent continues to captivate audiences both on and off the screen.

Shoaib and Dipika are known as a power couple of television industry and have massive fan following. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read: OMG! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals about Dipika Kakar’s bad health and the tough time they suffered recently, read more

Shoaib Ibrahim television industry Sasural Simar Ka Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai Star Bharat ajooni Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 11 Shiv Thakre Instagram Dipika Kakar Ruhaan Bigg Boss TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 21:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
"Anticipated Korean Dramas in 2023: Sweet Home 2, My Demon, Gyeongseong Creature & Beyond – 5 Exciting Shows We're Eagerly Awaiting!"
From Doona! to Strong Girl Nam-soon and Twinkling Watermelon to My Dearest, November brought many cheers to fans of K-...
BTS ARMY, Get Ready to Dance! Digital Release of 'Permission to Dance On Stage' Alongside Exclusive Concert Versions in the US—Pre-Order Details, Costs, Where to Watch, and More Exciting Deets!
MUMBAI: It is clearly BTS’ world, and we’re living in it. Every new day, we find a new record-breaking report about...
Saga Continues: Strong Girl Bong Soon Makers Unveil Third Installment, Promising Thrills and Power-Packed Adventures in the Finale of 'Ahead of the Strong Girl Nam Soon.
MUMBAI: Strong Girl Bong Soon’s spin-off, Strong Girl Nam Soon, is currently making waves for its intriguing storyline...
BTS' V Fulfills Fanboy Dreams in Heartwarming Instagram Exchange with Celebrity Crush – Can You Guess the Star?
MUMBAI: Kim Taehyung, aka V, of the South Korean boy band BTS enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, but do...
Dating rumors involving BTS' RM and aespa's Karina have sparked an unfortunate fan altercation. Some ARMYs claim, "He would never date someone like her" while using derogatory language.
MUMBAI: South Korean band BTS members are no strangers to dating rumors. A few days after Jimin was reportedly dating...
Imlie: Shocking! Agastya’s startling decision to divorce looms over Imlie in the coming episodes.
MUMBAI: Imlie is a compelling TV serial that revolves around the journey of a village girl, Imlie, navigating love,...
Recent Stories
Sara
Beautiful! Sara Ali Khan looks breathtaking while she poses in swimsuit by the pool
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sumati
Tera Mera Saath Rahe actress Sumati Singh talks about the love for Television this World Television Day; “Despite the changes in channels and shows over time, television remains a crucial part of our lives”
Vicky
SA RE GA MA PA Season 31: Exclusive! Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Sam Bahadur
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss gives an ultimatum to the housemates to clean the house or else they would have to face this serve punishment
DOREE
Woah! Here the some intriguing upcoming twists in Colors' Doree, which will keep you at the edge of your seats
Jannat Zubair
Uff! Jannat zubair dishes out diva goals in her new photoshoot, check it out
Sneha
Exclusive! This is how Sneha Wagh’s role will come to an end in COLORS show Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan