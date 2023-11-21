Wow! Dipika Kakkar reveals what special thing Shoaib Ibrahim does when he has a holiday; read to know more

MUMBAI: Television sensation Shoaib Ibrahim, renowned for his roles in popular serials like Sasural Simar Ka and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, is currently making waves on Star Bharat's show Ajooni and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 11, where he's teamed up with the dynamic Shiv Thakre, a recent sensation from Bigg Boss.

Amidst the hectic shooting schedules, Shoaib ensures to unwind during his breaks and shares delightful moments with his son Ruhaan when he heads home for a holiday. His wife and co-star from Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika Kakar, took to Instagram to offer fans a glimpse into these heartwarming family moments.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who tied the knot on February 22, 2023, welcomed their bundle of joy, Ruhaan, earlier this year. Notably, Dipika herself had participated in the eighth season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in 2015.

The Instagram story shared by Dipika not only gives fans a peek into the personal life of this beloved couple but also reflects the charming side of Shoaib as a doting father. As viewers eagerly await his upcoming performances on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Shoaib's multifaceted talent continues to captivate audiences both on and off the screen.

Shoaib and Dipika are known as a power couple of television industry and have massive fan following.

