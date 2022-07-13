WOW! Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya having a ball of time as they holiday in London ahead of their first wedding anniversary; check pictures

Rahul and Disha are having a ball of time in their London vacay. The duo's style game is right on point. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 23:23
MUMBAI: Popular TV couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have been giving major couple goals ever since they made their relationship official.

The singer had proposed to Disha on the national television post which the duo never misses to show off their cute PDA to the world.

 She then appeared on the show to accept his proposal and celebrate Valentine's Day with him.

The couple who got married in a lavish ceremony last year is all set to complete a year of their marital bliss.

We all know that Disha and Rahul are extremely busy with their respective work commitments but they always take out some time to celebrate special occasions.

Well, as the couple is all set for their first anniversary, Rahul and Disha decided to fly off to London.

And now, Disha and Rahul are giving several glimpses of their exotic vacay making us pack our bags right away and head for a vacay.

Take a look

The couple tied the knot in Mumbai's posh hotel on 16th July followed by a series of functions. 

Rahul and Disha's wedding had become the talk of the town. 

What is your take on Rahul and Disha's London holidays? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

