Wow! Disha Parmar enjoys babymoon while she flaunts her bump in the most fashionable way, take a look

Disha Parmar and her husband-singer Rahul Vaidya are celebrating two years of togetherness. The couple, soon to enter parenthood for the first time, have jetted off to a romantic getaway in Goa on their second marriage anniversary.
MUMBAI: Disha Parmar and her husband-singer Rahul Vaidya are celebrating two years of togetherness. The couple, soon to enter parenthood for the first time, have jetted off to a romantic getaway in Goa on their second marriage anniversary. 

They are indeed having the time of their lives, evident from the mushy pictures on social media. Also, Disha has taken maternity fashion quite seriously, impressing us with her style statements. 

Driving away our mid-week blues, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress raised the temperatures, dropping a stunning picture of herself in a swimsuit on Instagram, flaunting her baby bump.

“One splash at a time!” captioned Disha Parmar. The mom-to-be walked right into our hearts, donning a wine-red monokini, having a plunging neckline, with ruffled borders. 

She struck a casual pose, ruffling her hair, and sporting a soft smile while dipping her feet inside a swimming pool. Her drenched tresses were left open. Disha ditched wearing makeup, her pregnancy-glow unmissable in the picture.

Not long ago, Disha Parmer shared another streak of pictures on Instagram, enjoying the ‘mausam’ aka the weather on the sandy beaches of Goa. She was a sight to behold, decked up in a black-and-white printed dress. She teamed up her flowy outfit with a pair of blue sandals, posing against the vast sea and the cloudy sky.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the nuptial knot on July 16, 2021. Rahul asked for Disha’s hand in marriage in a grand gesture on national television. In 2020, marking the occasion of her birthday on November 11, Rahul proposed to his ladylove on the reality show Bigg Boss 14. 

This year in May, Disha announced her pregnancy in the sweetest way. In a joined Instagram post, the couple twinning in black ensembles shared, “Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!”

In an interaction with a media portal, Disha Parmar revealed that her baby’s arrival would not affect her work commitments. She would take maternity leave after delivery to “recover and get back in shape” but she was confident about going back to work soon after. “I would be spending time with my baby but at the same time, I would love to go back to work,” she said.

