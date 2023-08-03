Wow! Divya Agarwal confirms being part of Lock Upp Season 2?

MUMBAI : Divya Agarwal is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She had even made headlines for her tiff with Pratik Sehajpal.

Recently, she was in news for her break up with long-time boyfriend, Varun Sood.

The actress was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi, but she declined the offer since she didn’t want to be a part of the show, given the difficult stunts and action.

The actress has been seen in web series like Abhay and Cartel, where she was highly appreciated and people helmed her with her acting chops.

Now, there has been news doing the rounds that she might have been offered Lock Upp Season 2, but there is no confirmation on it.

Fans feel that the actress has given a hint while interacting with her fans on social media. She was asked what her next project is, and if she is doing a reality show?

To this, she neither accepted, nor denied, and said that she may be a part of a reality show next.

Her fans and audience feel that she might be talking about Lock Upp, as they feel that she is apt for the show and she probably could be one of the best players.

Well, there is no doubt that Divya would be an apt contestant on the show and it would be interesting to see if she accepts the offer.

Would you like to see Divya on the reality show?

