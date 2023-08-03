Wow! Divya Agarwal confirms being part of Lock Upp Season 2?

Lock Upp Season 2 is coming up in a few weeks and makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same. Divya was one of the celebrities who was approached for the show and now, through a Q&A post on social media, she has confirmed that maybe, she should be part of a reality show soon.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/08/2023 - 18:23
Lock Upp Season 2

MUMBAI : Divya Agarwal is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She had even made headlines for her tiff with Pratik Sehajpal.

Recently, she was in news for her break up with long-time boyfriend, Varun Sood.

The actress was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi, but she declined the offer since she didn’t want to be a part of the show, given the difficult stunts and action.

The actress has been seen in web series like Abhay and Cartel, where she was highly appreciated and people helmed her with her acting chops. 

ALSO READ :  Divya Agarwal opens up about her marriage plan and date, deets inside

Now, there has been news doing the rounds that she might have been offered Lock Upp Season 2, but there is no confirmation on it.

Fans feel that the actress has given a hint while interacting with her fans on social media. She was asked what her next project is, and if she is doing a reality show?

To this, she neither accepted, nor denied, and said that she may be a part of a reality show next.

Her fans and audience feel that she might be talking about Lock Upp, as they feel that she is apt for the show and she probably could be one of the best players.

Well, there is no doubt that Divya would be an apt contestant on the show and it would be interesting to see if she accepts the offer.

Would you like to see Divya on the reality show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Netizens question Divya Agarwal moving on so fast and getting over Varun Sood, say, “Varun ke sath kya tha majak…”

LOCK UPP Ekta Kapoor ALT Balaji Shobha Kapoor MX Player Munawar Anjali Arora TellyChakkar Reality show Archana Gautam Soundarya Sharma Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Voot Salman Khan Kangana Ranaut Divya Agarwal
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/08/2023 - 18:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manjari will blame Akshara for Abhimanyu’s accident
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
House Tour: A look into Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s beautiful sea-facing house
MUMBAI:Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021. There were reports that the two were in a...
Harman Singha on his role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, “It’s a short and sweet but beautiful character” – Exclusive
MUMBAI :Harman Singha is known for his performances in web series like The Trip, Potluck, and more. He is also a host,...
Interesting! Alibaba: Ek Andaaz Andekha: Shehzada gets an important advice about marrying Marjina
MUMBAI :SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
Spoiler Alert! Udaariyaan: Ekam catches Advait red handed in his deadly attack on Nehmat, beats him black and blue
MUMBAI:Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and...
Recent Stories
House Tour: A look into Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s beautiful sea-facing house
House Tour: A look into Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s beautiful sea-facing house

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirms being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 says “ Yes! I have been offered the
Kya Baat Hai! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirms being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 says “ Yes! I have been offered the show but I am taking time to decide as I have many fears”
Manit
This International Women’s Day, Kundali Bhagya’s actor Manit Joura talked about the importance of women in his life
THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Ajay Devgn and Tabu to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Bholaa
Tina
Tina Datta shares an empowering message on Women's Day, a fan says “Shalin ke saath shoot karo ek baar…”
HETAL YADAV
Exclusive! Imlie fame Hetal Yadav opens up about her Women’s Day plans, a habit she maintains as an actor and more, check out
Celebrities, Music
Mumbai Celebrates Holi Invasion with Top Celebrities, Music, and Colorful Ambiance