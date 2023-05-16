Wow! Divya Agarwal reveals the reason why she won’t participate in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI :Divya Agarwal is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She had even made headlines for her tiff with Pratik Sehajpal.

Recently, she was in news for her engagement with her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar and soon she will be seen in a music video alongside Mohsin Khan.



The actress was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi, but she declined the offer since she didn’t want to be a part of the show, given the difficult stunts and action.

The actress has been seen in web series like Abhay and Cartel, where she was highly appreciated and people helmed her with her acting chops.

Whenever a reality show is about to begin, Divya’s name pops up and she is always asked if she is going to be part of the show or no.

Now recently, while interacting with the media, she was asked why isn’t part of the reality show “ Khatron Ke Khiladi”

The actress said “I am very scared of insects and reptiles and the type of task they do I won’t be able to do it there are too dangerous and adventurous and I am done with reality shows I don’t want to be part of it anymore and want to do work in Bollywood and OTT and do good roles as an actor”

Well, there is no doubt that the fans love to see her on reality shows and she would do a fab on the show.

