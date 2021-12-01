WOW: Divya Agarwal writes beau Varun Sood’s name with henna at his sister Akshita’s WEDDING FUNCTION!

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal striked quite a controversy when she participated in the OTT version of Bigg Boss and she has been painting the town red with her loverboy Varun Sood.

Recently, Varun Sood's sister Akshita Sood is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Pranav Syal on December 1 in Goa and the wedding festivities have begun. Varun's ladylove Divya Agarwal is definitely 'Team Bride' and shared inside pictures from her nanad's (sister-n-law) pre-wedding festivities.

Divya looked gorgeous as she was decked up in an off-white outfit for the 'mehendi' (henna-applying) ceremony. She can be seen in a playful mood with the entire focus on the mehendi. The Bigg Boss OTT winner took to her Instagram story and shared some glimpses from the celebrations. The picture that grabbed everyone's attention was of her mehendi. Divya applied her beau Varun's name on her hand with henna.

Divya and Varun are one of the most adored celebrity couples of the telly town. Their love story began in 2018. The two have always been open about their relationship and are often seen posting mushy pictures on social media. Divya is surely one lucky girl as her boyfriend's parents adore her and his sisters are already 'Team Divya.'

CREDIT: TOI