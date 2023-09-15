WOW! Divyanka Tripathi reveals who is the person who introduced her to the media industry, shares about how she was as a child and much more

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi is one such actress of the entertainment industry who doesn't need any introduction.

The actress has been a part of the showbiz world for several years now and established a name for herself.

We all know that Divyanka is married to Vivek Dahiya and they are one of the most popular couples of the Telly world.

The duo met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love.

After a courtship of several months, Divyanka and Vivek decided to take wedding vows.

The couple tied the knot in Divyanka's hometown Bhopal amid close family and friends.

They had also hosted a lavish reception in Mumbai for their industry friends.

Over the years, Divyanka and Vivek have given major couple goals.

Well, we all know that Divyanka has been away from small screens and the ardent fans are dearly missing her.

In one of the recent interactions with an entertainment portal, Divyanka had some interesting to share about her childhood and much more.

When Divyanka about how she was as a child, she said, ''As a child I was very naive and very obedient. My siblings used to fool me. I was always not that studious but a very obedient child. I was also a very go getter and my family members used to take an advantage of it (laughs) Be it helping my mother with household work or anything else, I was always on point. Although I was never forcefully asked to do cooking at home before a girl. This was me as a child when I was home.''

She added, ''But when I was in school I used to participate in extra curricular activities. I feel I used to study well enough to get average grades.''

Divyanka revealed how a shy kid like her went on to win Miss Bhopal and make such a big name in the showbiz world.

''My parents have always pushed me to do things and I was very much obedient and used to obey their orders. That's how whatever I was asked to do I used to do it with dedication. This is why I learnt a lot of things.''

Divyanka also revealed who was the person due to which she stepped in the media industry.

She said, ''It is because of my sister. My sister used to be involved in the media work in Bhopal. She used to pass on the work which she used to not do. She used to get so many opportunities of anchoring and all. So, she used to ask me to do it. This is how I got opportunities and I got introduced to this field.''

