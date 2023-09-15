WOW! Divyanka Tripathi reveals who is the person who introduced her to the media industry, shares about how she was as a child and much more

Divyanka Tripathi shed light in her childhood days, how she got introduced to the media filed and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 07:45
Divyanka

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi is one such actress of the entertainment industry who doesn't need any introduction. 

The actress has been a part of the showbiz world for several years now and established a name for herself. 

We all know that Divyanka is married to Vivek Dahiya and they are one of the most popular couples of the Telly world. 

ALSO READ: Girl power! Divyanka Tripathi recalls the time she slapped a man for misbehaving, read more

The duo met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love. 

After a courtship of several months, Divyanka and Vivek decided to take wedding vows. 

The couple tied the knot in Divyanka's hometown Bhopal amid close family and friends. 

They had also hosted a lavish reception in Mumbai for their industry friends. 

Over the years, Divyanka and Vivek have given major couple goals. 

Well, we all know that Divyanka has been away from small screens and the ardent fans are dearly missing her. 

In one of the recent interactions with an entertainment portal, Divyanka had some interesting to share about her childhood and much more. 

When Divyanka about how she was as a child, she said, ''As a child I was very naive and very obedient. My siblings used to fool me. I was always not that studious but a very obedient child. I was also a very go getter and my family members used to take an advantage of it (laughs) Be it helping my mother with household work or anything else, I was always on point. Although I was never forcefully asked to do cooking at home before a girl. This was me as a child when I was home.''

She added, ''But when I was in school I used to participate in extra curricular activities. I feel I used to study well enough to get average grades.''

Divyanka revealed how a shy kid like her went on to win Miss Bhopal and make such a big name in the showbiz world. 

''My parents have always pushed me to do things and I was very much obedient and used to obey their orders. That's how whatever I was asked to do I used to do it with dedication. This is why I learnt a lot of things.''

Divyanka also revealed who was the person due to which she stepped in the media industry. 

She said, ''It is because of my sister. My sister used to be involved in the media work in Bhopal. She used to pass on the work which she used to not do. She used to get so many opportunities of anchoring and all. So, she used to ask me to do it. This is how I got opportunities and I got introduced to this field.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals she would watch Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 for this contestant

Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera Qayamat Ki Raat Yeh Hai Aashiqui State of Siege: 26/11 Pavitra Rishta 2 Banoo Main Teri Dulhan Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story Ramayan Savdhaan India Divyanka Tripathi Vivek Dahiya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 07:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wagle Ki Duniya: Hurdles! Rajesh upset with another major inexpense for Vandana’s treatment
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
AMAZING! Check out the cool Sunglasses sported by our TV actresses
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another lifestyle story from the telly world. We always like to be at the...
Katha Ankahee: Major Drama!Viaan comes to know Teji and Maya’s evil intentions
MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Muskaan furious with Akshara and Abhimanyu’s one night stand
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Vanshaj: Oh No! Yuvika reaches closer to the truth, DJ gets an alert
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! This is what Rohit Shetty had to say about Shiv Thakare
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.Later,...
Recent Stories
Nikita
Woah! Nikita Dutta is a beach baby and these pictures prove it
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! This is what Rohit Shetty had to say about Shiv Thakare
Sumit
Must read! From Sumit Sambhal Lega to Jassi Jaise Koi Nahi, these TV shows are remakes of popular international shows, read to know more
Raja Chaudhary
EXCLUSIVE! Raja Chaudhary opens up on why he never revealed his side of story to the world just like ex-wife Shweta Tiwari, says, ''What's the use of that when my marriage and relationship is over?''
ADITI BHAGAT
Exclusive! “The love which I have been receiving on Instagram or any social media, all people coming up to me and appreciating me in person has been amazing because I wasn't expecting that", Aditi Bhagat aka Asma of Udaariyaan talks about the show and mor
Vishal
Exclusive! “I was an out-and-out a positive guy in Meet, he was supportive; but there is variety in this role”, Vishal Gandhi on his new show Tose Naina Milaike, his character and more
Aakash Ahuja
EXCLUSIVE! Aakash Ahuja opens up on how his career changed post Faltu, shares about working with co-star Niharika Chouksey, reveals his views on playing negative roles and much more