Wow! Dragon and Shesh Naag are back at battle in Naagin 6

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Colors’ popular supernatural show Naagin 6.

Also read EXCLUSIVE! Naagin 6 actress Gayathri Iyer aka Reem on taking up reality shows: I would any day prefer an acting project over a reality show

Dragon and Shesh Naag, played by actors Urvashi Dholakia and Tushar Khanna, return to Naagin 6 after a small break. It will be exciting to see what happens now that they have returned to bring a major twist to the upcoming track. Take a look at some of the behind-the-scenes of the track.

Check out the pictures



Also read Shocking! These actresses refused the role of Pratha in Naagin 6

Meanwhile in the show, Pratha will get pregnant and get backstabbed by her husband Rishab and her one and only sister Mehek. The next thing we see is that she is in jail seven months pregnant. what is this new twist?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.