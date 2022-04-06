Wow! Dragon and Shesh Naag are back at battle in Naagin 6

The next thing we see is that she is in jail seven months pregnant. what is this new twist?
MUMBAI:   TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Colors’ popular supernatural show Naagin 6.

Dragon and Shesh Naag, played by actors Urvashi Dholakia and Tushar Khanna, return to Naagin 6 after a small break. It will be exciting to see what happens now that they have returned to bring a major twist to the upcoming track. Take a look at some of the behind-the-scenes of the track. 

Check out the pictures

   


Meanwhile in the show, Pratha will get pregnant and get backstabbed by her husband Rishab and her one and only sister Mehek. The next thing we see is that she is in jail seven months pregnant. what is this new twist? 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 12:57

