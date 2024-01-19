Wow: Drashti Dhami and friends visit Nakuul Mehta; have a special BFF reunion around his birthday!

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami, Sanaya Irani, Nakuul Mehta and the others have been in the television industry from a long time and are thick friends of each other. They all share a strong bond and it is evident from their social media handles.

While Drashti celebrated her birthday recently and put up a nice post about her fun trip with Sanaya, Nakuul also celebrated his birthday on January 17. He had taken to his social media handle to share how he celebrated his birthday through pictures which highlight the people who he loves the most and he mentioned that his heart feels full with the phone calls and messages poured in by his friends, family and his loved ones. (Also Read: Congrats: Drashti Dhami achieves a new milestone of 3 million followers on social media!)

Take a look at the pictures he shared:

Now, seems like Drashti took out time and has visited Nakuul with some other close friends and have spent quality time together. She took to her social media handle to share a group picture.

Drashti with her husband Niraj Khemka and friends Alok Sangal, Amrita Saluja, Nishchay Gogia, Nakuul and his wife Jankee Mehta can be seen in the frame.

Take a look:

Don’t Drashti and Nakuul give BFF goals?

