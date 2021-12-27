Wow! Dream come true for Sreejita De as the 'Uttaran' actress got engaged to her German beau in front of the Eiffel Tower

MUMBAI: It's always been a dream of umpteen loved-up couples to propose or get a proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower. But there are few who are blessed with this memorable moment. Uttaran actress Sreejita De and her German boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape are one of them. The couple got engaged in front of the Eiffel Tower on December 21 in Paris.

Also Read: This is why Sreejita De chose Star Plus' Nazar

The actress shared some romantic pictures on social media to entertain her fans. "Just like a dream… My “Cinderella-story” came true! #paris TAKEN… forever and after! für immer dein @michael_b.p #foreverlove #youandme #iloveyou #couplegoals #engaged #eiffeltower," she wrote. In pictures, the couple can be seen kissing and living their dreams.

Also Read: Sreejita De to return in Nazar

Sreejita De and Michael have been dating for two years. While talking to ETimes, Sreejita De showered kudos on her boyfriend and said he is supporting, motivating and a true friend. "Michael is very supportive, motivating and my true friend. There are days when because of work pressure or something else you feel down and don’t feel motivated, that time he motivates me so much that I forget my worries," she said.

Sreejita De made her TV debut with 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay'. After that, she appeared in many shows like 'Nazar', 'Miley Jab Hum Tum', 'Ladies Special Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi', 'Piya Rangrezz' and 'Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai'.

This is why Sreejita De chose Star Plus' Nazar Credit: ETimes