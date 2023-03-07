Wow! Ekta Kapoor collaborates with Mohanlal for her first PAN India film Vrushabha; recalls when her success was predicted in 1994

Ekta, who is celebrating 23 years of her hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, put up a long social media post also mentioning how Pandit Janardhan had predicted her success in 1994.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 15:16
Mohanlal

MUMBAI: From starting her career at the age of 17 as an intern to becoming the most successful producer, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has come a long way and she recalls her earlier days after receiving 'Bemisaal Rishta' award during an award function. Though she started her career in the entertainment industry very early, her first successful show was the 1995 sitcom 'Hum Paanch'. Later in 2000, her show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' became the most successful TV serial.

Also Read-Ekta Kapoor recalls her initial years of entering the entertainment industry

Ekta, who is celebrating 23 years of her hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, put up a long social media post also mentioning how Pandit Janardhan had predicted her success in 1994. Her post read, “Year 1994. I’m siting in my frn Shabina’s house n pandit Janardan sees me ( now more popular with indian match making ) n tells me I will have my own company I tell him I’m planning to start in august n he says all will b good but wait for ur 25 th year that’s when u [email protected] a show that ppl will watch like they used to watch Ramayan n Mahabharata on doordrshan ( his exact words) I say I don’t think I can make a mytho so good but let’s see I say.” 

Her post further read, “Year 2000 six years have passed sinceHUM PAANCH n I’m asking Sameer sir @sameern to give me a drama my South Indian drama is doing well n Hindi channel shud [email protected] he says yes. Same year mach 2000, I cast a new girl for an important role but on seeing her on tape I tear her contract only to sign as her as a lead on a spring day in March it also happens to b her bday @smritiiraniofficial.”

Also Read-Ekta Kapoor reacts on Radhika Madan’s comments on TV’s ‘taxing’ work schedule; calls her “sad and shameful”

Finally announcing that she will be producing her first PAN India film she shared a picture with her dad Jeetendra and South superstar Mohanlal. She captioned, “Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA – a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Indianexpress 

Ekta Kapoor Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Mohanlal PAN India Smriti Irani Naagin Tejasswi Prakash Kundali Bhagya Kumkum Bhagya TV news Vrushabha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 15:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Gayatri Gauri’s latest challenge in ‘Hum Rahein na Rahein Hum
MUMBAI: Yesterday’s 60th episode of ‘Hum Rahein na Rahein Hum’ was one of the most emotional , sensational and dramatic...
Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel's directorial 'Salaar' starring Prabhas on 6th July
MUMBAI: One of the highly anticipated films of the year, Prashanth Neel directorial 'Salaar' starring the biggest...
Garima Jain of Star Bharat's 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' Emphasizes Impact Over Screen Space
MUMBAI: Garima Jain is a talented actress who is currently seen as Sakshi in Star Bharat's popular show 'Na Umra Ki...
Nimisha Vakharia to play Shakti’s colorful Gujarati chachi in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
MUMBAI: Having presented several interesting narratives such as Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri,...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OH NO! Inderpal tells Angad to divorce Sahiba!
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
EXCLUSIVE! Rutuja Sawant opens up on taking up Star Plus' Titli, says, "This character is of top-notch and soething above my league'' shares about her experience with the star cast and more
MUMBAI: Rutuja Sawant who is popularly known for character in Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is now a part of...
Recent Stories
Salaar
Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel's directorial 'Salaar' starring Prabhas on 6th July
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gayatri Gauri
Gayatri Gauri’s latest challenge in ‘Hum Rahein na Rahein Hum
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
Garima Jain of Star Bharat's 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' Emphasizes Impact Over Screen Space
Nimisha Vakharia
Nimisha Vakharia to play Shakti’s colorful Gujarati chachi in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
Archana Puran Singh
The Kapil Sharma Show: Check out Archana Puran Singh’s reaction after Kapil Sharma announces Navjot Singh Sidhu’s return on the show
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! This is how the contestants of this season wrapped up the shoot of the show
Avinash Mishra
EXCLUSIVE! Avinash Mishra opens up on his love for action genre, says, ''The viewers can definitely expected some action in my show Titli''