Wow! Ekta Kapoor collaborates with Mohanlal for her first PAN India film Vrushabha; recalls when her success was predicted in 1994

MUMBAI: From starting her career at the age of 17 as an intern to becoming the most successful producer, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has come a long way and she recalls her earlier days after receiving 'Bemisaal Rishta' award during an award function. Though she started her career in the entertainment industry very early, her first successful show was the 1995 sitcom 'Hum Paanch'. Later in 2000, her show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' became the most successful TV serial.

Ekta, who is celebrating 23 years of her hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, put up a long social media post also mentioning how Pandit Janardhan had predicted her success in 1994. Her post read, “Year 1994. I’m siting in my frn Shabina’s house n pandit Janardan sees me ( now more popular with indian match making ) n tells me I will have my own company I tell him I’m planning to start in august n he says all will b good but wait for ur 25 th year that’s when u [email protected] a show that ppl will watch like they used to watch Ramayan n Mahabharata on doordrshan ( his exact words) I say I don’t think I can make a mytho so good but let’s see I say.”

Her post further read, “Year 2000 six years have passed sinceHUM PAANCH n I’m asking Sameer sir @sameern to give me a drama my South Indian drama is doing well n Hindi channel shud [email protected] he says yes. Same year mach 2000, I cast a new girl for an important role but on seeing her on tape I tear her contract only to sign as her as a lead on a spring day in March it also happens to b her bday @smritiiraniofficial.”

Finally announcing that she will be producing her first PAN India film she shared a picture with her dad Jeetendra and South superstar Mohanlal. She captioned, “Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA – a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.”

