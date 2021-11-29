WOW: Ekta Kapoor CONFIRMS Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s ENGAGEMENT on social media!

MUMBAI: It was only recently that actress Karishma Tanna took to social media to post a picture and it hinted that she has announced her engagement with boyfriend Varun Bangera.

(Also Read:Here’s how Ekta Kapoor wished Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya on her big day!)

As of now, reports indicate that Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are going to be added to this list as their marriage is now being confirmed by none other than Ekta Kapoor.

So, Ekta Kapoor recently took it to her Instagram account to share some pics and videos from her house party, and in those, we got a glimpse of actress Karishma Tanna and her sweetheart Varun Bangera standing close to each other. It seemed as if the posts were personally dedicated to the new couple as Ekta captioned it by saying, “Congrats Varun n Karishma! Best Wilde’s for an awesome future together.”

Well, that’s not all to confirm Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera, but in one mute video, we can clearly see Ekta Kapoor saying, “I am so happy for both of you. Congratulations to you both.” Karishma, standing next to Varun thanked her for her kind gesture. While another video showed Harleen Sethi standing between the couple while Ekta said, ‘I am so happy this girl is getting married.’ Hearing this we can see Harleen pointing towards Karishma clearly indicating the news of the couple’s existence.

On the professional front, Karishma Tanna who was the winner of “Khatron ke Khiladi Season 10” was recently seen in Baalveer returns in a cameo role. Whereas Ekta Kapoor was recently seen on Color’s show, The Big Picture.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: SHOCKING! Top director of Ekta Kapoor’s television shows, Roshan Bhinder arrested by Versova Police in a cheating case)

CREDIT: Koimoi