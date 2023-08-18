Wow! Ektaa Kapoor to be honoured with International Directorate Award at the Emmys

TV czarina Ektaa Ravi Kapoor will be honoured with the International Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards ceremony in November for her contribution to the Indian showbiz industry.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/30/2023 - 09:19
Ektaa Kapoor

MUMBAI: TV czarina Ektaa Ravi Kapoor will be honoured with the International Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards ceremony in November for her contribution to the Indian showbiz industry.

Also read - Wow! Ekta Kapoor collaborates with Mohanlal for her first PAN India film Vrushabha; recalls when her success was predicted in 1994

Ektaa, over the years, has produced some memorable television shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhie Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and many others. The producer, through her shows, has also given platform to television talent, who became household names eventually.

Sharing her joy over receiving the International Emmy honour, Ektaa Kapoor said in a statement, “Receiving this recognition fills me with a profound sense of humility and excitement. This award holds a special place in my heart, as it signifies a journey that goes beyond mere work—it’s a pivotal aspect of my personal and professional life.”

She added, “Representing my country on the global stage through this esteemed platform is an incredible honor. Television has been instrumental in helping me discover my identity, particularly as a woman working to make stories for women. This award allows me to represent them and our shared accomplishments on an international level.”

Ektaa Kapoor also took to her social media handles to share the big news with her fans. In a long note, she wrote, “Overflowing with humility and exhilaration as I receive this recognition. The award holds a cherished spot in my heart, symbolizing a journey that transcends work. Representing my nation globally through this esteemed platform is an honor beyond words. Television has been my compass of self-discovery, especially as a woman crafting tales for women. This accolade empowers me to stand for them and our shared achievements on the global stage. Thank you for the 2023 International Emmy Directorate Award.”

The 51st International Emmy Awards Gala will be held on November 20, 2023 in New York City. Bruce L. Paisner, President and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, shared that Ektaa’s exemplary leadership skills has brought her company Balaji Telefilms to the forefront of the showbiz market.

Also read - Ekta Kapoor recalls her initial years of entering the entertainment industry

“Ektaa R. Kapoor has built Balaji into one of India’s foremost entertainment players with market leadership in the television content industry reaching mass audiences across India and South Asia with their long-running series and OTT platform. We look forward to honoring her remarkable career and influence on the television industry, with our Directorate Award,” said Bruce.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express

Ekta Kapoor kyuki saas bhi kabhie bahu thi Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Kkusum Kasautii Zindagii Kay Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/30/2023 - 09:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Jiya Shankar and Fahmaan Khan to come together for a project
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that a lot of...
Must read! Sunny Deol comments on his feud with Shah Rukh Khan, read to know more
MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Deol has confirmed that all is now well between him and his Darr co-star Shah Rukh Khan. The actors...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Healing! Abhir recognises Abhimanyu and Akshara's efforts
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Wow! Ektaa Kapoor to be honoured with International Directorate Award at the Emmys
MUMBAI: TV czarina Ektaa Ravi Kapoor will be honoured with the International Directorate Award at the 51st...
Anupamaa: Oh no! Baa falls critically ill after Kavya's huge confession
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sad! Sahiba marks her exit from Brar Mansion
MUMBAI: Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very promising...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol
Must read! Sunny Deol comments on his feud with Shah Rukh Khan, read to know more
Latest Video
Related Stories
fahmaan
EXCLUSIVE! Jiya Shankar and Fahmaan Khan to come together for a project
Vishal Gandhi
Exclusive! “It is a bit different, most of the characters that we see can be divided easily into positive or negative, supportive or in grey shade”, Vishal Gandhi on his new show Tose Naina Milaike, his character and more
Drishti Thakur
Exclusive! "This is the first time I am seeing a show doing well in all aspects and still going off-air", Faltu’s Tanisha aka Drishti Thakur talks about the show going off-air, her future plans and more
KAVERI PRIYAM
Exclusive! Kaveri Priyam talks about the pranks Shaheer Sheikh played on her and reveals her bond with Rhea Sharma
Vishal Solanki
Exclusive! Will Vishal Solanki not be a part of Parineeti anymore? Read to find out
Tanaaz Irani
Exclusive! Tanaaz Irani aka Bina from Barsatein is all praises for her co-star Shivangi Joshi, check it out