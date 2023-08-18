Wow! Ektaa Kapoor to be honoured with International Directorate Award at the Emmys

MUMBAI: TV czarina Ektaa Ravi Kapoor will be honoured with the International Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards ceremony in November for her contribution to the Indian showbiz industry.

Ektaa, over the years, has produced some memorable television shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhie Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and many others. The producer, through her shows, has also given platform to television talent, who became household names eventually.

Sharing her joy over receiving the International Emmy honour, Ektaa Kapoor said in a statement, “Receiving this recognition fills me with a profound sense of humility and excitement. This award holds a special place in my heart, as it signifies a journey that goes beyond mere work—it’s a pivotal aspect of my personal and professional life.”

She added, “Representing my country on the global stage through this esteemed platform is an incredible honor. Television has been instrumental in helping me discover my identity, particularly as a woman working to make stories for women. This award allows me to represent them and our shared accomplishments on an international level.”

Ektaa Kapoor also took to her social media handles to share the big news with her fans. In a long note, she wrote, “Overflowing with humility and exhilaration as I receive this recognition. The award holds a cherished spot in my heart, symbolizing a journey that transcends work. Representing my nation globally through this esteemed platform is an honor beyond words. Television has been my compass of self-discovery, especially as a woman crafting tales for women. This accolade empowers me to stand for them and our shared achievements on the global stage. Thank you for the 2023 International Emmy Directorate Award.”

The 51st International Emmy Awards Gala will be held on November 20, 2023 in New York City. Bruce L. Paisner, President and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, shared that Ektaa’s exemplary leadership skills has brought her company Balaji Telefilms to the forefront of the showbiz market.

“Ektaa R. Kapoor has built Balaji into one of India’s foremost entertainment players with market leadership in the television content industry reaching mass audiences across India and South Asia with their long-running series and OTT platform. We look forward to honoring her remarkable career and influence on the television industry, with our Directorate Award,” said Bruce.

