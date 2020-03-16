Wow! Is Erica Fernandes prepping for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi ?

The diva rose to prominence after making her television debut on Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.  

 

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.

Erica Fernandes is a talented  actress who is admired for both her flawless acting skills and sense of style. The diva rose to prominence after making her television debut on Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. 

She portrayed Dr. Sonakshi Bose Dixit and Prerna Sharma Basu in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, respectively. Erica played the lead role in the south Indian films Ninnindale and Galipatam. Her Bollywood debut was also with Babloo Happy. 

The beauty's stunning sense of style has already captivated the audience. Erica has shared an exciting video that has left her fans in shock as she is seen holding a snake. Take a look at this adventurous video.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

