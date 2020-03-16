Wow! Is Erica Fernandes prepping for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi ?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.

Also read Kya Baat Hai! Shaheer Shaikh confirms his next project with Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes is a talented actress who is admired for both her flawless acting skills and sense of style. The diva rose to prominence after making her television debut on Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

She portrayed Dr. Sonakshi Bose Dixit and Prerna Sharma Basu in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, respectively. Erica played the lead role in the south Indian films Ninnindale and Galipatam. Her Bollywood debut was also with Babloo Happy.

The beauty's stunning sense of style has already captivated the audience. Erica has shared an exciting video that has left her fans in shock as she is seen holding a snake. Take a look at this adventurous video.

Also read AWW! Erica Fernandes will take you back to your childhood days, Check out her latest post

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.