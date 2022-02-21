Wow! Erica Fernandez, Pooja Banerjee, Sonya Saamoor, and Shubhaavi Chouksey have a reunion; PICS inside

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was a popular television show. The ardent fans of the show loved the tale and the bond of the cast members that they shared off-screen. Fans are delighted as it was reunion time for the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 gang. Actresses Sonya Saamoor , Erica Fernandez, Shubhaavi Chouksey and Pooja Banerjee reunited for a special occasion and it was Shubhaavi Chouksey’s birthday.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Shubhaavi Choksey aka Nandini Kapoor opens up on her FAVOURITES from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and much more

On February 20, they were seen having a gala time at Shubhaavi's surprise Retro themed birthday party. Their co-star Pooja Banerjee, who is expecting, also joined them along with Uday Tikekar and a few other friends. Talking about the party, Sonya said to TOI, “It was a surprise party planned by Shubhaavi’s husband. Erica and I had to bring her to the surprise birthday party. We told her it’s our casual catch up date and she had no clue what was coming next. It was a theme party and we had the best evening together as we were meeting after a very long time.” Pooja thanked Shubhaavi’s husband for making her step out of the house after a long time.

“It was hard to make it on time last night because I was shooting. Also, my schedule has been very hectic, so catching up with them was therapeutic. You can be a workaholic but it’s important to take a break even if it’s for a wee bit. No matter how busy we all three get with our work schedule, we make sure we make time for our girly catch up,” Sonya added. Check out their pictures below.

Aren’t they looking gorgeous? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: AWW! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 fame Erica Fernandes takes us by SURPRISE by sharing her never-seen-before look and we can't stop adoring her

CREDIT: TOI