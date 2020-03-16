Wow! Escaype Live’s Sumedh Mudgalkar’s cute bonding with this Bollywood legend is indeed adorable and we are all hearts for him!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an update from the entertainment industry.

Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar shares some interesting incidents from the sets of the web series 'Escaype Live'. He is playing the role of Darkie in the web show. Well, his role in the web series is quite challenging. Some days ago, he took to social media and opened up about the challenges he faced.

He uploaded a picture of his wherein he was seen flaunting his funky look and he captioned it, “This character has challenged me on so many levels. And i am glad that it did. This wonderful series was a wonderful experience. I honestly wrote an entire para and then deleted it coz it was so long, a para to appreciate my co-actors that inspire the craft in me. The privilege i had in sailing in the ship led by massively experienced and visionary captains of the ship. And all the actors, technicians, direction team, styling team , bgm and so and so and so…But then i think i will appreciate them in person! #escaypelive - an great experience i will take ahead. Streaming on hotstar specials. Watch ASAP.’ Can’t wait for you all to watch the work the team has put. Dive into the show for a while, i am sure you will love the roller coaster!”

Have a look at his post.

But recently, a video of the actor went viral on social media wherein he is seen sharing a cute bond with Vicky Kaushal’s dad – Sham Kaushal. He is seen walking with Sham with a great attitude and also hugging him warmly.

Have a look at the adorable glimpse!

Well, isn’t their bonding too cute?

