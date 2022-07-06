Wow! THIS fame from Ziddi Dil Maane Na to participate in Bigg Boss 16? Deets inside

Ziddi Dil Maane Na fame Kaveri Priyam has been approached for the latest edition of the most controversial tv reality show Bigg Boss

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 09:16
Wow! THIS fame from Ziddi Dil Maane Na to participate in Bigg Boss 16? Deets inside

MUMBAI: Kaveri Priyam, well-known for her performances in daily operas such as Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke amongst others, is expected to be seen in the most controversial Indian reality show, Bigg Boss 16.

A source close to the show informed that Kaveri Priyam is being approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 16 and they are very keen to have her on the show. The makers have always wanted her to be on the show and Kaveri was approached earlier for previous seasons as well but things didn't work out because of her prior commitments.

Also Read: Uff hotness! Kaveri Priyam stuns netizens with her super alluring pictures

Ziddi Dil Mane Na has recently gone off the air, so there are high chances that the actress will take this opportunity and will be seen in Bigg Boss 16.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! This is how Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na will bid adieu to the viewer

Kaveri, who has done TV shows and music videos until now, recently opened up about her wish to work in the digital medium, "There's so much to explore in the web space, even the films are no longer confined to the big screen only. I want to play all kinds of roles, All genres, and all shades. There's nothing specific I want to stick to, I want to try everything as an actor."

Credit: Etimes

Ziddi Dil Maane Na Kaveri Priyam Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Tejasswi Prakash Pratik Sehajpal Karan Kundrra TellyChakkar
Like
2
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 09:16

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Koffee With Karan: Exclusive! Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan to grace the upcoming season of the show ?
MUMBAI : Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace the show and interact with host...
EXCLUSIVE! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor Jagat Rawat ENTERS Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible
MUMBAI: Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to...
Exclusive! Model turned actress Indraxi Kanjilal roped in for Sony SAB and JD Majethia's ‘Pushpa Impossible’
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. We all know that as the...
Finally! Veteran actor Dharmendra slams netizens for THIS reason, read to know more
MUMBAI: Dharmendra released a video message for his fans and following just hours after reports emerged that he was...
Anupama: Wow! Anuj will share his feelings with Anupama on Ankush and Barkha moving in with them
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Anupama: Shocking! Ankush to ask about his rights in the business
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Finally! Veteran actor Dharmendra slams netizens for THIS reason, read to know more
Finally! Veteran actor Dharmendra slams netizens for THIS reason, read to know more
Latest Video