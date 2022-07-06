Wow! THIS fame from Ziddi Dil Maane Na to participate in Bigg Boss 16? Deets inside

MUMBAI: Kaveri Priyam, well-known for her performances in daily operas such as Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke amongst others, is expected to be seen in the most controversial Indian reality show, Bigg Boss 16.

A source close to the show informed that Kaveri Priyam is being approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 16 and they are very keen to have her on the show. The makers have always wanted her to be on the show and Kaveri was approached earlier for previous seasons as well but things didn't work out because of her prior commitments.

Also Read: Uff hotness! Kaveri Priyam stuns netizens with her super alluring pictures

Ziddi Dil Mane Na has recently gone off the air, so there are high chances that the actress will take this opportunity and will be seen in Bigg Boss 16.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! This is how Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na will bid adieu to the viewer

Kaveri, who has done TV shows and music videos until now, recently opened up about her wish to work in the digital medium, "There's so much to explore in the web space, even the films are no longer confined to the big screen only. I want to play all kinds of roles, All genres, and all shades. There's nothing specific I want to stick to, I want to try everything as an actor."

Credit: Etimes