Wow! Fanaa's Pakhi and Agastya gives major Couple Goals, Here's a proof

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

Zain Imam aka Agastya and Reem Sameer Shaikh aka Pakhi are ruling the hearts of the audiences with their sizzling onscreen chemistry. However, it seems that the duo is also setting major couple goals off screen too. Take a look at their amazinging video together.

Meanwhile in the show, Agastya romantically pulls her in his arms and tells her that he wants Pakhi to kiss him as that will be the perfect medicine. The scene gets really romantic as Pakhi agrees and slowly kisses him on his cheeks but the moment gets interrupted when suddenly another doctor, while coming into the room, trips and falls. When the doctor gets up and sees them, he gets shocked looking at them. This is a shock for the couple too as the doctor turns out to be Ishaan.

