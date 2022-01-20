Wow! Fanna-Ishq Mein Marjawan's Agasthaya is hard at work and a bit of Fun Chaos with Pakhi Aka Reem and Akshit! Check out BTS Inside!

MUMBAI: Colors TV's new show Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is attracting a lot of viewers for its intriguing and thrilling storyline. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play the lead roles in the show as Agasthya and Paakhi, while Akshit Sakhija also features prominently.

On 31st January, the show is set to premiere. It is a story of love, friendship, and obsession. Agasthya is the secret lover and a good friend of Pakhi in the show. The story is about love, friendship, and obsession.

In the show, Agasthya is Pakhi's secret lover and best friend. A lot of audiences love Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh's chemistry. The fans are very curious about how fate will bring them together. Are they going to stand together for each other or against one another?

The off-screen bonding between Zain and Reem is also unmissable, despite the show's popularity. Zain and Reem frequently share behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets, as well as humorous banter.

The amount of buzz the show is creating even before it has premiered is on another level. But it's not all fun and games, the actors are also hard at work and we have pictures of it.

Not just Zain but Reem and Akshit are also seen in this behind-the-scene of a photoshoot for the show, where they are getting glammed up and it's causing a little bit of fun chaos.

Take a look: